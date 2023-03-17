HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) PT Raised to $28.00

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $22.90 on Friday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HireQuest by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Further Reading

