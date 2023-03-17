Hoese & Co LLP Purchases 480 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.84. 1,830,106 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

