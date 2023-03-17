Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,488. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

