Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $25.07. 554,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

