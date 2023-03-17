Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $25.07. 554,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Institutional Trading of Honda Motor
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.