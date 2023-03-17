Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $208.16

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.16 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.36). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 196 ($2.39), with a volume of 91,111 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.13) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.34. The company has a market capitalization of £269.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,414.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

