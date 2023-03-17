Houman Akhavan Sells 294,633 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $1,552,715.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 226,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,091.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRTS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 739,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,551. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $297.04 million, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.20. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

