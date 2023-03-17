HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.26) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.45) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.13) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.62) to GBX 780 ($9.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 743.50 ($9.06).

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 558.10 ($6.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.97). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 602.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 532.16.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HSBC

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 4,576.27%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($408,167.35). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

