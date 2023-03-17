HSBC Raises ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $36.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

ZTO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 7.9 %

ZTO stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.