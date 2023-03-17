HSBC Raises ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $36.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.
ZTO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 7.9 %
ZTO stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
