Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.00. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $75,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 3.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

