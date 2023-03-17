Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.75.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,198. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 31,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at $356,009,016.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 31,769 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,027,673.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,808,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,009,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,414.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 63,373 shares worth $7,937,341. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

