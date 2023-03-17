Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 2,620 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 104,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Intel by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

