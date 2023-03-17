Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $177.13 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average of $169.42.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

