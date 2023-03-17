Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Update

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Independence

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,324,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,351 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 540,363 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Independence by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 370,145 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independence by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,204,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,077 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 2.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,844,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence Trading Down 0.1 %

ACQR stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Independence has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

