Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
INFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.
Infinera Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of INFN stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
