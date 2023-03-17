Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ingredion by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.