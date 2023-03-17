Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Up 8.5% in February

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Inhibrx news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at $64,213,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at $50,455,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,213,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,310 shares of company stock worth $3,203,546. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after buying an additional 973,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

