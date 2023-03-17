Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Innodata stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 29,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,421. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.06. Innodata has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Innodata by 48.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

