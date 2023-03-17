Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $99.95. 68,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

Institutional Trading of Innospec

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $639,693.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $639,693.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,159 shares of company stock valued at $232,629 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Innospec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Innospec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

