Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) CEO Acquires $32,610.00 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
INVA opened at $11.46 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
