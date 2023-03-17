InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

