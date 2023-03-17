Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Acquires 156,302 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 156,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $9,395,313.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,346,040.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:SWX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $95.62.
Southwest Gas Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -86.11%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
