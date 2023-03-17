Insider Buying: Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) Director Karl L. Meyers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.23. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sylvamo by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,858 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

