Insider Buying: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) President Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,239,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,867,234. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 472,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

