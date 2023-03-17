Insider Buying: Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vistra

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

