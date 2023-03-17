Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 10,554 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,868. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

