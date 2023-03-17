Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 10,554 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ambarella Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,868. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.