Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells 780 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

