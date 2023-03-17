Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $370,557.00 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $370,557.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,852.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41.
- On Friday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 4,046 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $190,647.52.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
ITCI stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
