Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Director Sells $153,224,749.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,035,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PR. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.