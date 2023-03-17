Insider Selling: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Sells 531 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ernest D. Haynes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SON opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

