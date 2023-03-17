Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Director Sells $401,905.68 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $401,905.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,830,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,154,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

SOVO opened at $14.65 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several equities analysts have commented on SOVO shares. UBS Group downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.