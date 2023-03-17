Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CFO Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 2,132,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

