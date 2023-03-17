Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells $1,586,383.84 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $331.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.48 and a 200-day moving average of $331.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $453.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

