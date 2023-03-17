Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 76,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,969. The company has a market cap of $524.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.08%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

