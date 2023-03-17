Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading Up 4.6%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) was up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Interra Copper Trading Up 4.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.
About Interra Copper
Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.
