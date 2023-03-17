inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $187.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.92.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

