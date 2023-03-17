Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $306.49 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.49.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

