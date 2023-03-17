Investar Holding Co. (ISTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 28th

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Investar has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,176. Investar has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Investar had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,581.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $62,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Investar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

