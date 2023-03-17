Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Down 1.6%

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.72). 696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.78).
Investment Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £14.55 million, a PE ratio of 6,100.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.53.
Investment Company Profile
The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.
