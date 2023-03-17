Iowa State Bank Has $4.72 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.6 %

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.05 and its 200 day moving average is $262.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

