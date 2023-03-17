Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,616 shares of company stock worth $2,412,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

