Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
