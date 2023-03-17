iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 485,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,973,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $59.18 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

