iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
