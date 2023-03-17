iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $179,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.80. 1,584,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,624. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.44 and a 200 day moving average of $392.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

