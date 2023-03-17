iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $108.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.