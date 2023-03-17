iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in February

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 912,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 986,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

