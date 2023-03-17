iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Trading Down 2.7%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 369,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 920,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

