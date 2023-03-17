iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.95 and last traded at $84.94. 11,381,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 8,453,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.63.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt issued by emerging-market countries with more than $1B outstanding and at least two years remaining in maturity.

