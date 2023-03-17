iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 257,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.