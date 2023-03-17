iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

