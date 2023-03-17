iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. 97,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

